Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign May Release Early

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II may release its campaign early, according to a new leak. Call of Duty is traditionally one of the best values in gaming simply due to the sheer content. Although the quality is heavily debated, most entries of Call of Duty ship with a 6 hour+ campaign that has the production value of a summer blockbuster, an evolving multiplayer mode, and an expansive co-op mode like zombies. That value has continued to grow over the years with al a carte options like Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered, which came as part of a more expensive bundle for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and included an extremely refined remaster of the campaign and multiplayer of the 2007 shooter. The series has also continued to evolve with Call of Duty: Warzone, a free-to-play battle royale that ties in with the core entries.

Later this year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II may ship its campaign ahead of the release of the full game. According to dataminer Reality (via CharlieIntel), some code in the latest update for Call of Duty: Warzone suggests the campaign for the new entry in the series will release early. The code notes that the "Campaign Early Access" is now available, likely meaning it's a message that will go live in-game at a certain date and time. As of right now, Activision has yet to announce anything like this, but it wouldn't be the first time the series has done this.

"LUA_MENU_WZ345/CORTEZ_EARLY_ACCESS_MSG": Campaign Early Access Available now — Reality (@r3al1tyuk) July 27, 2022

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered allowed PS4 players to experience the campaign 30 days ahead of launch. The multiplayer did briefly become playable during this time as well, but it wasn't intentional. Whether it will be platform specific or regulated to a certain edition of the game remains to be seen, but it does seem likely it would be something Activision would charge for. Activision will reportedly host a multiplayer reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in September, so it's possible we'll hear more then.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on October 28th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Are you interested in early access to the game's campaign? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.