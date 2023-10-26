Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Little Caesars Operator Skin Leaks Online

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be getting a Little Caesars skin, it seems. The Call of Duty series is one of the biggest franchises on the market and it is akin to that of a major blockbuster movie release. The marketing campaigns go all out with elaborate live action trailers, music from major artists, expensive billboards, and much more. One of the tried and true marketing campaign methods for Call of Duty are the tie-in promotions. Call of Duty teams up with some of the biggest brands out there to promote the game and offer rewards for players. It's a lucrative model that works incredibly well. Historically, this has been a partnership with Mountain Dew, Doritos, Totino's, and more. This year, however, things will be a bit different.

Call of Duty is leveraging some new brands for promos for Modern Warfare 3. Instead of Mountain Dew, Call of Duty will be rocking with Monster Energy this year which will grant you in-game rewards such as double XP. This may be due to the fact that Halo Infinite will be partnering with Mountain Dew this year to bring back the iconic Halo 3 Mountain Dew Game Fuel. Modern Warfare 3 will also partner with Little Caesars pizza and a leak suggests you'll be able to wear a special outfit themed around the pizza chain. The Operator skin includes a pizza cutter, black and orange clothing, and some patches that say "Hot and Ready" on them. You will look like the most badass soldier on the battlefield. It's unclear if the pizza cutter is a melee weapon that can be used in the game or if it's purely decorative, but it would be pretty sweet if you could do a special pizza-themed execution.

As of right now, we don't know exactly how to get this skin as it hasn't been officially revealed. With only a couple more weeks until launch, hopefully we'll hear more details soon. It's also unclear if there are any other rewards for this promotion or if it is just the skin.

Modern Warfare 3 Carry Forward System

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will also allow players to carry over their operators and other items from Modern Warfare 2, so the Little Caesars operator will be joined by the likes of Spawn, 21 Savage, Ash Williams, Nicki Minaj, and many other iconic characters that have joined the game in the last year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.