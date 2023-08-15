Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Confirms Return of Red Dots on Mini-Map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is bringing back one of the most fan-requested features. After 20 years on the market, Call of Duty has changed a lot. From World War 2 to modern warfare to futuristic warfare, the series is not exactly the same as it was when it began in 2003. However, around the late 2000s and early 2010s, the formula of Call of Duty became very concrete and understood. There were things you could just expect, but as time has gone on, developers have needed to find new ways to shake things up, and sometimes that means changing what fans know. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) made some very controversial changes to core gameplay mechanics, such as removing red dots from the mini-map when players fired an unsuppressed weapon. This continued to be featured in 2022's Modern Warfare 2, much to the dismay of players.

This mechanic really helps guide the flow of gameplay as it encourages players to be aware of where they fire their weapon, where to go on the map, and even decide if they should keep a silenced weapon equipped. Players have been begging for it to come back and thankfully, it seems like Sledgehammer Games will be doing just that in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Call of Duty set up a phone number that fans can text with to get new intel on the game and if you send certain key phrases, it'll respond. Players realized they can text the phrase "red dot" and get a response that confirms they'll be back in this year's game.

As of right now, there are a bunch of rumors about things that may be returning as well. Slide canceling is supposedly making a return in Modern Warfare 3, but we'll just have to wait and see. We'll likely get a lot of details in the coming days when the game is officially revealed on August 17th.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.