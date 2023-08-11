Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 May Be Cheaper Than Previous Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 might end up being cheaper than previous games in the series. Call of Duty is one of the most commercially successful video game franchises of all-time and it has been able to achieve that because it puts a lot into one package. For just $60 – $70, you get a blockbuster campaign with production values similar to a Michael Bay movie, a very grindable multiplayer mode, a co-op mode (typically zombies), and of course, the ability to carry over content into Warzone. It's a great deal and while some have problems with the actual quality of the games, the quantity of said content is usually pretty good and can keep you busy for months.

However, the recently announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may actually provide even more bang for your buck. A new leak spotted by Twitter user @EvanFox45525643 reveals that Modern Warfare 3 is priced at $54.95 Australian Dollars on Steam, which converts to roughly $36 USD. This could mean that Modern Warfare 3 will cost between $30 – $40 in the United States upon release. Of course, it's worth noting this could be fake, a placeholder, or error. The Twitter user did provide video and photographic proof of the price, but it's still possible it was faked somehow or again, an error on Steam's part. However, rumors heavily suggested that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 began as an expansion for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and eventually got scaled up to be a full premium release. It's possible that, if the pricing is accurate, that Activision knows fans are aware that the game will probably be quite similar to Modern Warfare 2 and is therefore pricing it accordingly.

here's a vid if you want proof pic.twitter.com/m3N392XYQ8 — Evan Fox (@EvanFox45525643) August 11, 2023

It's already been confirmed that a lot of content such as operators, skins, weapon blueprints, and more from Modern Warfare 2 will carry over to Modern Warfare 3. So, it's already a fairly connected experience. Modern Warfare 3 will feature a campaign as well, as we've seen teasers that tee up the story for the game. A full-fledged reveal is scheduled for August 17th, so we'll likely get pricing details then. Leaks also suggest the game may skip Xbox One, but it has yet to be confirmed.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.