Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Actor Spoils Game on Social Media

Some of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been spoiled by one of the actors in the game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will undoubtedly be one of the biggest games of the year, if not one of the biggest of the generation. The Modern Warfare subfranchise has major brand recognition and across five games (including the original trilogy), it has become a fan-favorite. Last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 shattered franchise records, grossing over a billion dollars within the first ten days of its release, and it seems likely its sequel could also be a massive commercial hit as well. The newly-announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will get a full-fledged reveal this coming week, but details are still scarce about what's new with the game.

However, we have gotten some teasers that confirm Vladimir Makarov is making his debut in the rebooted series, indicating the campaign will likely be full of twists and turns. Gaz actor Elliot Knight responded to a comment on TikTok where a fan was worried Gaz would be killed off in Modern Warfare 3. Knight didn't confirm or deny whether Gaz would be killed off, but he did say there would be two "sad" deaths and one "good" death. The rebooted Modern Warfare series has largely strayed away from killing off main characters, unlike the original trilogy which killed Gaz at the end of the first game, killed Ghost in his first appearance, and had Soap bite the bullet in the middle of the original Modern Warfare 3.

So, it sounds like there may be some real weight and consequences in the new version of Modern Warfare 3. The "good" death likely refers to the death of a villain, possibly Makarov, and the two "sad" deaths are probably fan-favorite characters. It's possible Modern Warfare 3 will try to kill off characters that didn't die in the original trilogy, like Captain Price, in order to keep things feeling fresh and leave the door open for the likes of fan-favorites like Ghost to continue on.

Who do you think will die in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T The Loadout]