Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta: Everything We Know So Far

Although it has not been formally announced quite yet, a lot of details on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta have leaked. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is expected to be one of the biggest games of the year, despite the fact it's due out in just a few short months and we know next to nothing about it. We know the campaign will see Task Force 141 going up against Vladimir Makarov, a villain making his debut in the rebooted series after being featured in the original trilogy. We also know a bunch of multiplayer content from Modern Warfare 2 will carry over to Modern Warfare 3, but that's about all that has been directly confirmed.

As is tradition with Call of Duty, a beta can be expected ahead of launch and while this hasn't been outright confirmed yet, we already have some leaked details on the beta for Modern Warfare 3. Call of Duty tends to do a beta about a month or so before release, typically as a way of stress testing servers and getting some very general feedback. By the time these betas are held, a lot of the core design decisions are locked in place so it really comes down to things like balancing and fine tuning things. It also gives players a chance to see if they're actually going to enjoy the game via a small sample size of the game's final content.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Release Date

As of right now, we don't have firm confirmation of when we can play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta, but the dates have leaked online. These dates come from Insider Gaming, who got the release date of the game correct long before it was actually revealed, so it's probably fair to assume these are correct, but of course, things are always subject to change. A new leak also indicated that, as is once again tradition, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have timed exclusive access to the beta, giving those players access to the beta a weekend before Xbox and PC.

Beta weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

Beta weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.