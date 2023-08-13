Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Confirmed for Xbox One and PS4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. As we are now almost three full years into the current generation, many are wondering when game developers will commit to leaving the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 behind. Some developers are starting to move away from supporting them on day one, instead opting to try and see if its a worthy cause after the game has released on current-gen and PC. Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and more are all examples of this. However, it seems like this has largely been a case of the install base on these older consoles being too large too ignore, especially as current-gen hardware was incredibly hard to get up until this past holiday season.

Many have wondered when Call of Duty will move on from last-gen and it seems like we can guarantee at least one more year on Xbox One and PS4. As reported by IGN, sources have confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will come to Xbox One and PS4. In addition to that, an Xbox page has listed it for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and a video on PlayStation's channel seems to indicate a PS4 release. As of right now, we'll have to wait and see how it actually performs. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 had a pretty infamous PS3 and Xbox 360 port which was missing modes, looked pretty bad, and was ultimately a mess. While we don't expect it to be quite that severe this time, you can probably expect it to be on par with last year's Modern Warfare 2.

There was some concern that Call of Duty may skip last-gen this time around as it was not listed for Xbox One on an official page earlier this week. This appears to be nothing more than an error. Similarly, Modern Warfare 3 has also been listed at a pretty low price point, but it's unclear if this is also an error.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.