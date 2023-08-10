Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Details How MW2 Content Will Carry Over

If you're worried about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 content not carrying over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, fear not, Activision has addressed the matter. Call of Duty is one of the biggest live service franchises out there, but it does lack in an area many other live service games don't. The series is annualized, meaning you pretty much start over from scratch every fall. There are some exceptions, as Call of Duty: Warzone is ongoing year to year, but even that got a sequel that made everyone start over after nearly four years. For those that invest money into in-game content, this can be pretty annoying.

However, this year things will be different. The recently confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have a system that allows players to carry over things like operators, cosmetics, and weapon blueprints from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. There are some exceptions, such as skins for vehicles or other content that simply aren't in the new game at a base level. However, pretty much everything will carry over. With that said, you won't be able to bring things from Modern Warfare 3 back to Modern Warfare 2. If you get MW2 content after you've already played MW3, you will still get the content, there is no restriction as to when your content can carry over as it's not a one-time offer like some other games. Similarly, these things will also carry over to Warzone 2. For more in-depth details on what will and won't carry over, you can visit this blog post for more info.

As of right now, there are some lingering questions. We're not sure if the Nickmercs or TimTheTatman skins will carry over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Content that is not currently purchasable is carrying over to the new game, but there may be a special exception for those two skins since they represent real people and were actively removed from Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.