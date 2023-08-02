Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Details Confirmed for Next Week

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is getting its first details next week. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is all-but confirmed to be the next Call of Duty game, making it the first time we've gotten a full-on direct sequel to a Call of Duty game since the first three Call of Duty games. Even then, those games weren't directly linked in their narratives outside of all being set in World War II. Ever since, Call of Duty has alternated sub-franchises to keep things varied and to ensure there's less chance to fatigue its fan base. However, due to a variety of behind-the-scenes reasons, Modern Warfare 3 will directly follow the release of Modern Warfare 2.

Activision has played very coy over the last year about what the next Call of Duty game would be, but all of the rumors have been pointing toward a new Modern Warfare game. It was unclear if it would, in fact, be Modern Warfare 3, but multiple leaks have proven that to be the case. Earlier today, dataminers discovered artwork of Modern Warfare 3 buried within the files of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The official Call of Duty Twitter account responded to the leaks with a poorly drawn mock-up of the artwork, joking that it was the real key art. The tweet promised more details next week, including possibly an official, high res reveal of the artwork that has been floating around. Dataminers also discovered that a reveal seems to be scheduled for August 17th, something that will likely be confirmed next week.

Jokes on you, real key art here.



We’ll share our artistic abilities and even more next week. pic.twitter.com/UCCexH7IMr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 2, 2023

As of right now, we're still waiting to see just how different Modern Warfare 3 will be from its predecessor. Many are expecting a mild evolution of last year's game rather than a total leap due to the amount of time between entries. Still, it will offer a new campaign that fans have been craving since the post-credits scene of the last game.

Are you excited for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.