Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update Adds Pets and AI Buddies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone got a Season 5 update this week that added not just new Operators but two different kinds of buddies that can now join you on your killing sprees. One of those companions is of the canine variety with Merlin the K9 Unit and other "Tactical Pets" now able to be brought into battle and used in finishing moves. Joining Merlin is another new companion, Gwen, who exists as a "Battle Buddy" that'll call out players' killstreaks and such as they do well during a match.

The new features are tied to the release of Shadow Company's Arthur, the newest Operator to join the game. Merlin is Arthur's canine pal, and Gwen is packaged with Arthur. If you want to use Merlin, you can do so in Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer modes as well as Warzone's battle royale and DMZ modes, but you'll have to make sure that you equip him first in the finishing move selection menu. Don't worry about him taking damage, however -- he can help with your finishing moves, but he can't be hurt himself.

"Merlin – and other Tactical Pets- cannot be harmed in any way and play a role in Finishing Moves ... Just remember to equip the Finishing Move separate from the companion when editing your chosen Operator," Activision said about the new feature.

Gwen and the other Battle Buddies that'll inevitably follow are a similar story. These "virtual assistants" are like your own personal announcers that keep track of what's going on with your performance and in-game.

"'Gwen' is the first, as her Gun Screen – what she prefers as opposed to 'Battle Buddy' – is packaged with Arthur and his K9 unit Merlin," the Season 5 patch notes explained. "Just perform well with her equipped, because she has no time to assist with anything but a successful mission. She will callout Killstreak activations, kills – including with specific weapons or equipment – and other in-game personal events, especially when you win or perform well in a match."

In a roundabout way, this may have also given us a first look at a feature that'll be in Modern Warfare 3, too. Activision previously addressed rumors about acquired Modern Warfare 2 content carrying over to the next game with Operators, weapons, and bundles specifically mentioned, so if the Tactical Pets and Battle Buddies are things that can be acquired now as part of Operator packages, it reasons that they'd carry over to the next game, too.