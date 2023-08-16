Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Confirms Zombies, Major Campaign Changes, and More

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will seemingly shake up the Modern Warfare formula quite a bit. The Modern Warfare series has always tried to remain somewhat grounded in reality (even when the campaigns are absurdly unrealistic) and have a very tactical feel, while other franchises like Black Ops lean into the surreal with things like zombies. That's why Modern Warfare's co-op modes have always been Spec Ops rather than zombies. This worked well for the original trilogy, but the Spec Ops modes in the last two Modern Warfare games have been incredibly lackluster and a shell of the mode the fans loved in the older games.

It seems like Sledgehammer Games is opting to ditch Spec Ops this time around as a new Zombies mode has been confirmed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Details are scarce on the mode, but it was confirmed that it would be the "largest Zombies offering to date", so that's pretty significant. It's believed Treyarch will be handling the Zombies mode this time around like it did with Vanguard, but hopefully, this version will be better. Beyond that, it was also noted that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have new "open combat" missions in its campaign, suggesting we'll have a sandbox to play in. Given Verdansk was spotted in an earlier Modern Warfare 3 trailer, it's possible Sledgehammer Games will be using a revised version of the Warzone map to allow for some semi-open world gameplay within the campaign.

Activision also stated that the plans to release back to back Modern Warfare games has been in the works for a while: "Our vision to deliver back-to-back Modern Warfare games has been years in the making. From the start of development across both Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III, Sledgehammer Games has worked closely with Infinity Ward to create a blockbuster sequel in the Modern Warfare series, featuring the return of iconic heroes and villains alike."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.