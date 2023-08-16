Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Will Reportedly Feature Remastered OG MW2 Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly feature remastered maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009). The Call of Duty series is one of the biggest video game franchises in history and it has a lot of fans from a lot of different eras. The series has existed for 20 years now, meaning there are multiple generations of Call of Duty fans at this point. However, the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is seen as part of the franchise's golden age and is held in high regard by fans everywhere. Even after all these years, fans are still playing that game and yearn for a remaster. Sadly, a remaster/remake of the multiplayer seems to have been ruled out out of fear of splitting the player base from other, newer Call of Duty games.

It seems like Sledgehammer Games may have found a way to achieve the best of both worlds, though. According to reliable Call of Duty leaker el_bobberto on Twitter, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will feature remastered version of maps from the classic 2009 Modern Warfare 2. As of right now, it's unclear if that means every map in Modern Warfare 3 is a map from an old game or if it's just some of them, the latter of which has historically been the case. It's also unclear if every Modern Warfare 2 map will be in Modern Warfare 3. Hopefully, we'll get a few more details later this week after the official reveal for the game, but that might be a detail Sledgehammer Games opts to hold until later on.

As of now, every MWIII launch map is a remastered MW2 (2009) map. #MWIII — 35 years without a (@el_bobberto) August 15, 2023

Call of Duty has gotten a little creative when it comes to bringing back maps in recent years. Some seem to use an existing map as a foundation, but then build something somewhat new on top of it. Estate appears to have been the inspiration for the lighthouse map in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022). That makes it a bit more unclear as to if these will be direct remasters or clever remakes that play with familiar maps and do something new with them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.