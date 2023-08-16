Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode Teased

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may be making a dramatic change in the series with Activision seemingly teasing this week the addition of Call of Duty's Zombies mode in the new Modern Warfare game. The latest tease was discovered by Call of Duty players sending inquiring messages to the mysterious phone number that's been feeding players bits of info in the past couple of days. Activision of course has not outright confirmed Zombies being in Modern Warfare 3, but the teaser is as good a confirmation as we can hope for until all (or most) about the game is revealed later this week.

The number in question, in case you missed it, is 1-202-918-3022, and when you send it messages, you'll sometimes get some clues about what's coming in Modern Warfare 3. Most recently, players found that they could sent it "Zombies" or something very close to that and would get a response back that included an audio file that sounds a whole lot like the familiar growls from the undead in Call of Duty's Zombies mode. Sometimes, people also get back a zombie emoji as a response which all but seals the deal regarding what this tease could mean.

Texting “zombies” to the unknown caller gives you this audio message #MWIII #Zombies 👀 pic.twitter.com/sF6LKSRvrs — Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) August 16, 2023

Zombies is nothing new to Call of Duty, so if you're wondering why this is such a big to-do, it's because Zombies has never really been in a Modern Warfare game. It's been in the Call of Duty games developed by Sledgehammer Games and more frequently Treyarch, but not in Modern Warfare games. Similar to how the most recent Call of Duty efforts have been worked on by multiple developers collaboratively, it's thought that Treyarch may be handling the Zombies mode for Modern Warfare 3 this time, but that's not been confirmed at this time.

For those looking to learn more about Modern Warfare 3 and the Zombies mode it's thought to contain, you'll want to tune into the Call of Duty: Warzone event tomorrow to see if Zombies is referenced.

"Assemble a four-person fireteam and be ready to drop into Call of Duty: Warzone™ starting at 9:30 AM PT on Thursday, August 17. Double XP begins at this time, shortly before the commencement of the Shadow Siege Limited Time Event, scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM PT."