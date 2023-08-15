Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reveal Event Will Give You Free Warzone Rewards





Call of Duty: Warzone 2's upcoming reveal event for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will give you a bunch of lucrative in-game rewards. We're now in an era of very unique live service games where you can do a lot more than just play the same matches to win over and over and over again. Now, games like Fortnite have changed the way we engage with these titles, offering major events that shake up the formula and allow fans to all collectively participate in the same exact thing. Call of Duty has taken a page out of this playbook for a variety of events, including ones that center around revealing new entries in the franchise.

On August 17th, there will be an in-game event in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 that ties-in with the reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Although the game has already been announced, we're still waiting to get a proper trailer full of gameplay, deep dives that reveal what's different about this entry, and so on. This reveal will likely include most of that type of stuff. With that said, Call of Duty fans who participate in the Warzone 2 reveal event for Modern Warfare 3 will get a bunch of in-game rewards. These rewards include a new calling card, vehicle skin, emblem, weapon charm, a battle pass tier skip, and a new gun known as the AR M13C. The graphic also notes that players will get to use these items in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, likely as part of the new carry forward system.

Gear up for Shadow Siege, Operators 💥



Take part in the Modern Warfare III Reveal Event on August 17 at 10:30 AM PST and earn special rewards for your contributions to the battle in Al Mazrah #MW3



📍 Call of Duty: Warzone pic.twitter.com/mrxswGxQJu — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 15, 2023

Sometimes Call of Duty will allow players to play these events in a playlist after they've already happened, so, if you can't jump in on the action at 10:30AM PT, there may be an opportunity to do it again later that day. Either way, it's a pretty fun way to encourage players to tune into the reveal and build hype for the new game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.