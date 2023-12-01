Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Adding Dune 2's Timothee Chalamet Skin

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is adding new skins to tie-in with Dune: Part Two, including a skin of Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides. Call of Duty has been making significant efforts to add crossover content since 2020. Some have been really opposed to this idea as it feels very antithetical to the Call of Duty spirit and feels more like something fitting for a game like Fortnite. To date, we have had Ghostface, Terminator, Jigsaw, Leatherface, and even Nicki Minaj as playable characters in Call of Duty. It has been a strange trend given the wide variety of characters we have gotten, but it has proven to be lucrative for Activision.

The latest one is also pretty strange for Call of Duty. Dune: Part Two will be getting some content in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, allowing you to play as both the protagonist and antagonist of the upcoming film. As leaks indicated, we will get a skin for Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and also Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides. These two will likely be available in two separate bundles and will also be joining a more standard soldier wearing armor from the Dune universe that was released in October. These were likely meant to arrive a bit sooner as Dune: Part Two was originally slated to release earlier this month, but was pushed back to March 2024 as a result of the actors' strike. Either way, these skins are coming as part of season one which begins on December 6th. It's unclear exactly what day they will arrive, as they're slated to drop in-season as opposed to at launch. Either way, these seasons only tend to last two – three months, so it won't be too long.

Choose your champion with the Dune Bundles ⚔️



Fulfill your destiny with the Paul Atreides Operator or show your ruthlessness as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, coming during Season 1 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MW3 pic.twitter.com/trUmGrKByG — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 30, 2023

With these bundles, we can likely expect new weapon blueprints, melee weapons, cosmetic items, finishing moves, and more. Perhaps if we are lucky, we will get a worm weapon charm or something. It's unclear if the aforementioned actors will be returning to voice new lines for their characters or if they'll have generic lines/recycled lines from the films. The first Dune film in 2021 led to Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet's characters both joining Fortnite, which was a bit more expected at the time. Zendaya got a second skin in the game later that year when he version of MJ from Spider-Man: No Way Home was also added to the game.