WATCH: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Player Gets First Knife-Only Nuke

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 player got the first ever nuke with just a knife. The Call of Duty series is constantly encouraging players to boast and brag. It's a series that showcases numbers and other things to make players feel empowered. It's always about ensuring everyone is getting a steady stream of dopamine hits. This largely began in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) which introduced more than a handful of killstreaks and rewarded players for getting dozens of kills. If you got 25 kills, you got the sacred nuke which would end the game and automatically reward the team who got it a win, even if they were losing before. The nuke has only gotten hard to attain in recent years as it is now 30 kills and only kills with guns/melee/grenades count towards it, if you use a chopper gunner, it won't count toward the nuke.

While that's already quite impressive, players try to one-up each other by making it as difficult as possible to get a nuke. A week after the game had launched, one Modern Warfare 3 player managed to get a nuke only using blades. The player can be seen using throwing stars, a riot shield, and a knife and managed to rack up 30 kills. In the compiled footage, UnseeableNinja7 has a few close calls, but manages to achieve a nuke using only these tools. It's incredibly impressive and as you might imagine, results in an explosive reaction from everyone supporting him. It's the first recorded nuke using only blades and given the high degree of difficulty, will likely be one of the few to ever do it in Modern Warfare 3.

Ultimately, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is scratching a lot of itches for fans. We have no idea how well the game has sold thus far, but it is setting records for high levels of engagement. According to Activision, people who own Modern Warfare 3 are investing more time than those who owned Modern Warfare 2 which shows that it a success with those who are playing it.

Modern Warfare 3 Season One

On December 6th, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 season one will begin. This will bring a new battle pass to the game, new 6v6 maps (including the first original 6v6 maps made exclusively for Modern Warfare 3), a new Warzone map, quality of life upgrades, and more. It's also expected to be the season when new crossovers happen, which will reportedly see characters like Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead join the Call of Duty universe.