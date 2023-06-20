Call of Duty Insider Teases "Classic" Feel for 2023's Modern Warfare 3

A notable Call of Duty insider has teased that this year's reported Modern Warfare 3 installment will have a much more "classic" feel that longtime COD fans should appreciate. Currently, Activision hasn't formally announced that Modern Warfare 3 will even be the newest Call of Duty game for 2023. That being said, we know a new entry is on the horizon and should be announced soon. Fortunately, for those that feel like they've lost touch with Call of Duty in recent years, it sounds like Activision is trying to return to the roots of the series.

According to Twitter user @TheGhostOfHope, who has had numerous Call of Duty scoops in the past, 2023's Modern Warfare 3 is one that they believe will "surprise people." In a time where 2022's Modern Warfare 2 has somewhat failed to keep players engaged for the long haul, many Call of Duty fans were disappointed to hear via rumors that Modern Warfare 3 would release this fall. That being said, @TheGhostOfHope thinks that the next game in the franchise should be a step up compared to MW2 as it plays "much more like classic COD." Although this isn't much to go by, this statement from @TheGhostOfHope should provide a bit of hope to those who may have previously been down on the idea of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

It’ll play much more like a classic COD! — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) June 19, 2023

As for when this new version of MW3 could be announced, well, that's something we continue to wait to learn. Activision still hasn't said anything specific about 2023's Call of Duty title and has only continued to reiterate that it will be releasing a new game. In all likelihood, Modern Warfare 3 should be announced at some point before the end of the summer as Activision typically only holds its Call of Duty reveals until August at the latest. If and when MW3 is unveiled, we'll be sure to keep you updated here on ComicBook.com.

Are you excited about the possibility of Modern Warfare 3 releasing later this year? And what do you want to see from the next Call of Duty installment? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.