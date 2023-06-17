Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Adding Surprise for Fans of Original MW2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 appears to be adding in something that will please fans of the original 2009 game of the same name. Call of Duty is a total gaming juggernaut and has been able to create something that is fairly unique. Given it's an annualized franchise, a new game releases every year and they have to try and keep it fresh. That's how we have gotten WW2 games, modern games, some set in the far-flung future, space, and so on. Call of Duty has also been around for 20 years so it has multiple generations of fans and the latest game has tried to lean on some of the nostalgia for one of the most revered entries in the series: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

On top of using the same name and characters as the 2009 game, Modern Warfare 2 has also added DLCs that allow you to play as characters like Ghost in their original, iconic outfits from the original game. There's even a pack that changes the audio for some of the guns to make them sound a bit closer to the ones from the 2009 game. Now, Infinity Ward appears to be taking it a step further as a leak suggests a pretty big surprise is coming soon. A new leak from BobNetworkUk and 141Leakers suggest a new pack is being added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which will allow players to change the music in the game to be the music from the original 2009 game. The leak suggests it could be 800 CoD Points, but that may be a placeholder.

The Throwback Audio Pack 2 Bundle – Changes all in game music to MW2 OG's. #ModernwarfareII #Season4@BobNetworkUK pic.twitter.com/Lj1OH8TLbo — Task Force Leakers 141 (Back Up) (@141Leakers) June 17, 2023

As of right now, we have no idea exactly when this will be released. Some have already noted that a similar pack was made free in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Activision is now trying to coast off of people's nostalgia for some extra cash. Whatever the case may be, it seems likely we can probably expect it in the coming weeks.

What do you think of this pack? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.