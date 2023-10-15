Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Adds 24/7 Highrise Playlist

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has added a new playlist that fans are loving. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may be shaping up to be one of the best games the series has had in a while. The Call of Duty franchise has experienced a lot of ups and downs over the years, something that's bound to happen when you release a new game every year for 20 years. The series has had some absolute misfires, but also some total bangers. Last year's game was a commercial success, but it has been divisive among fans. Players weren't totally sold on the slower, more tactical gameplay and felt that the game was bogged down in a lot of problems that could've been fixed if there was more communication with fans.

However, it looks like Modern Warfare 3 may rectify a lot of that. The new game is giving fans faster movement, red dots on the mini-map, and other quality of life improvements that they've been hoping for. On top of that, the game will feature a bunch of remastered maps from the original Modern Warfare 2. This weekend's beta has given fans a chance to try the improved gameplay as well as return to some of their favorite maps. One of the most beloved maps, Highrise, was added the other day and fans have been voting for it without fail in pre-game lobbies. Now, players won't have to worry about voting for it as the beta has added a playlist that adds 24/7 Highrise. The only thing you have to vote on is what mode you play, but other than that, you will be guaranteed to play Highrise every time.

If you're trying to land those sick trickshots or just have a nostalgia trip, this is a good playlist for you. The beta will only last for a couple more days and then it will be completely over. However, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release in just one month. It will bring with it a new campaign, 16 6v6 maps, and even allow you to carry over your content from Modern Warfare 2.