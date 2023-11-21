Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Controversial Groot Skin Is Getting Disabled and Fixed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players, for the most part, do not like the Grootskin very much. That's what the most vocal parts of the community say anyway with players asking for awhile now to see some changes implemented to make the Call of Duty skin more visible. It's already been updated once in the past with the complaints persisting even after that, but those frustrations certainly haven't gone unnoticed. Modern Warfare 3 developer Sledgehammer Games addressed the situation this week in a Reddit Q&A and said that the skin will soon be disabled completely until fixes are ready to resolve players' issues with the skin.

Technically, the skin isn't Groot, and technically, it's not even a Modern Warfare 3 skin. The skin is called "Gaia," and it was added during the not-so-long-ago Modern Warfare 2 days. It looks enough like the Guardians of the Galaxy hero Groot that people have dubbed it as such, however, and while it was problematic from the start, players are finding that the lack of visibility of the skin is still very much an issue in the Modern Warfare 3 maps since players got to carry that skin over from Modern Warfare 2 if they'd already unlocked it. You can still get it now through Modern Warfare 3's battle pass, but expect it to look a bit different by the time you obtain it if you're banking on it helping you win games.

Sledgehammer Games Responds to Groot Skin Controversy

After the expected wave of questions about skill-based matchmaking in Modern Warfare 3, it was not long before people inquired about the Groot skin. One responder who correctly called this question one of "the biggest ones" asked what many were thinking: What is Sledgehammer Games going to do about Groot?

"Adjustments to Gaia and Gaia Blackcell Operator Skins are in the pipeline for Modern Warfare III," the Sledgehammer Games account said in a reply. "In a future game update, we'll disable this item until said changes can be released to all players."

That's more than what's been said about Groot skin in Modern Warfare 3 ever since it was first nerfed back in Modern Warfare 2 when the visibility problems were first raised, so while Sledgehammer offered no specifics on what parts of the skin will be changed nor did it say when, exactly, those changes would go live, it's better than nothing. The update for the skin will hopefully address the issues more thoroughly this time and make the skin something that players still want to use (for the right reasons rather than "pay-to-win" possibilities). There are of course those who've said that the skin is really not that hard to see after all and have instead suggested that people simply get good, but it looks like the vocal portion of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 community has won this one.