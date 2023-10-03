Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Trailer Shows Off Remastered Maps

Ahead of the much larger Call of Duty: NEXT event that's scheduled to take place on October 5th, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 got its very first multiplayer trailer this week which included our best looks yet at some fan-favorite maps like Rust, Favela, and others from past Call of Duty games. Alongside that trailer, those looing forward to the game's first beta got another preview of what's to come with confirmation there of which of the game's 16 maps will be playable during that first test when it gets started on October 6th.

The maps are the big focus of the game's new trailers, a play on the nostalgia of those who remember fondly some of the maps from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and have longed to play on them again. For those who prefer seeing the actual gameplay of these maps and other features shown off in the trailer, you'll get your chance this week when the NEXT event begins and offers live gameplay.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Trailer

Activision confirmed previously the launch lineup for Modern Warfare 3's maps, a collection of battlegrounds that should look very familiar to longtime Call of Duty players. Those maps include Afghan, Derail, Estate, Favela, Karachi, Highrise, Invasion, Quarry, Rundown, Rust, Scrapyard, Skidrow, Sub Base, Terminal, Underpass, and Wasteland. In addition to those 16 maps, Modern Warfare 3 will have four more larger battlegrounds fit for game modes like Ground War. Matt Abbott, the art director for Sledgehammer Games who's working on these Modern Warfare 3 maps brought over from the original Modern Warfare 2, said the goal was to make these "the best versions of those maps that people have ever played."

The same multiplayer trailer also showed off plenty of weapons, killstreaks, and presumably some finishing moves spotted at times throughout the video. More on all of this will be shared soon on October 5th during the Call of Duty: NEXT event.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Trailer

Seeing Modern Warfare 3 in action is all well and good, but for those who actually want to play it, you'll have your chance not long afterwards. That's because the very first Modern Warfare 3 beta is scheduled to begin on October 6th, and ahead of that date, players got a second trailer just for that one.

That trailer comes from PlayStation since, as it has in recent years, PlayStation's got the exclusive rights to the first weekend of a Call of Duty beta. That deal will certainly be changing if and when Microsoft succeeds in its acquisition of Activision, but for now, PlayStation owners get one last early hoorah.

Favela, Rust, Estate, Skidrow, and Highrise are the maps that'll be playable in the beta. There's a catch with Highrise, however, as that map won't be playable until October 13th which'll be whenever those on the Xbox and PC platforms get access to the beta.