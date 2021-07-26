Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Reportedly Won't Be a Timed PlayStation Exclusive

✖

Reports and rumors have been circling for months at this point that Activision is slated to release a remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at some point in the future. And although Activision or any of its studios have yet to confirm that this is something that will indeed be happening, a new report has now emerged and has indicated that if such a remaster does come about, its release strategy will be different compared to Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

According to a user that goes by the name MW2 Ghost, Activision is no longer going to have a contract with PlayStation when it comes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered. In short, this means that the company will be able to release the remaster on any platforms that it sees fit whenever it might end up coming about. MW2 Ghost even asserts that it's something Activision could opt to package it with this year's 2021 installment, which is reportedly titled Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Got a report that ATVI has broken contract with Sony pertaining to Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered. Essentially it means they can probably just bundle it with CoD 2021 and have it release on both platforms at once (just an example). I’ll update when I can on this. — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) July 25, 2021

For those that might not remember, when Activision released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered just last year, the game was a timed exclusive to PlayStation 4 when it was first launched. Although it later ended up coming to Xbox One and PC, the remaster was initially only available on PS4 for a span of 30 days. If a remaster of Modern Warfare 3 ends up coming about, however, it sounds like we shouldn't have to worry about this same stilted release strategy.

For the time being, it's worth stressing once again that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 hasn't been confirmed to be getting a remaster at all. Even though the leaks we have seen over the past year have been very credible, there's always a chance that this new version of the game might not see the light of day. As such, take this new report with the usual grain of salt.

Still, would you like to see Modern Warfare 3 get the remaster treatment next? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.