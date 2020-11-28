Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered Reportedly in Development

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly getting the remaster treatment, or at least its campaign is. The report comes way of Modern Warzone, which relays word that rumors of the remaster are starting to heat up, followed by a suggestive emoji. Unfortunately, this is all that's said, and right now there's no word of the multiplayer being included in this remaster package, which isn't very surprising. When Activision released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered earlier this year, it did not include the game's multiplayer in any capacity. At the time, Activision didn't divulge a reason why the multiplayer was left out, but the reports were it was in order to avoid creating competition for 2019's Modern Warfare reboot.

In 2021, when this presumably releases, 2019's Modern Warfare may not be as relevant anymore, but not only will Warzone still be relevant, but Black Ops Cold War will be a huge focus for Activision. In other words, it's safe to assume Activision will decide to exclude the MW3's multiplayer in order to no detract from its new and ongoing games.

For now, take all of this with a major grain of salt. Everything here is just a rumor at this point, and while many expect Modern Warfare 3's campaign to get the remaster treatment, and while it's safe to assume this will eventually happen, it's less obvious when it will happen.

At the moment of publishing, Activision has not commented on this latest Call of Duty rumor or the speculation it has created. Typically, the publisher does not comment on rumors of this variety with anything more than "no comment," but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Call of Duty -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks on Black Ops Cold War -- click here or check out the relevant links below: