Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Includes an Alternate Universe Gaming Easter Egg

When it comes to a new Call of Duty release, most folks are likely concerned with progression, how multiplayer feels, whether the campaign retreads old ground, and other specifics like, say, which guns are best. This is especially relevant for this most recent release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, given that its basically revisiting a classic entry for a new iteration. But in the midst of all this, Infinity Ward has also included an alternate-universe gaming Easter egg in the form of an Activision console. Yes, really.

As shown over at Polygon, an early area in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare includes what is ostensibly an Activision-created video game console called the “Actibase” in whatever timeline the game exists within. As usual, the Call of Duty games take on modern warfare (like the name implies) in a slightly askew way by imagining important problems or wars or terrorist actions and the like that haven’t actually happened. At some point in all of this, Activision apparently released a console of its own.

Unfortunately for Activision in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare timeline, the Actibase looks a bit… clunky. Not only are the buttons and controllers absolutely wild with their size and markings, but the physical version of the console itself is a bit oddly shaped. Also, 120GB feels relatively small for a console’s hard drive in this day and age.

Here’s how Activision and Infinity Ward describes the new Modern Warfare on the game’s website:

“Take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power.

“One narrative connects Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops. Cross play brings players and the community together. Free maps and modes arrive on all platforms at the same time. The new game engine enables the most photo realistic environments ever seen in this franchise. And Modern Warfare delivers the largest technical leap in Call of Duty history.”

The 2019 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.