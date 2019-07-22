Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to Feature Even More Returning Characters

We’ve already seen a few familiar faces in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that are returning for this soft reboot, and as one might expect, there are more recognizable characters that we haven’t even seen yet. Joining Captain Price and John “Soap” McTavish are other characters from the Modern Warfare cast, but of course we aren’t able to know which ones will be present yet. Infinity Ward’s studio narrative director for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare teased as much but didn’t offer any hints for who we might see.

Taylor Kurosaki, the narrative director in question, replied to a Call of Duty fan on Twitter who asked if we’d see “some familiar faces in the game other than Captain Price.” Kurosaki’s reply was short and sweet and leaves a lot to the imagination with only a “Yep” to answer the question and leave Call of Duty fans wondering who those characters might be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yep. — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) July 19, 2019

Who those returning characters could be is anyone’s guess. Other notable characters like Ghost weren’t featured until Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, though with this reboot telling an entirely different story, there are all kinds of possibilities regarding who we might come across.

As for the confirmed returning characters, Captain Price is the most notable of the two, a character who was featured prominently in the reveal trailer. Price is typically seen with a cigar and some impressive facial hair accompanied by a gruff, all-business attitude, and it looks like those parts of the character will remain intact in Modern Warfare regardless of where the story takes him.

Soap will also be in Modern Warfare, though it’s again unclear how he’ll be involved. The character was the main playable option in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and would return in later games alongside Price.

The short thread that hinted at the reveal of more returning Call of Duty characters started with another reveal, one that focused on gameplay rather than familiar faces. Activision and Infinity Ward shared new gameplay footage of the Gunfight mode in Modern Warfare that ‘s focused on quick 2v2 action set in small maps. Close-quarters combat reigns supreme here as you can see in the gameplay video at the top.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on October 25th.