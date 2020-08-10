Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Leak Teases Return of Black Ops' Frank Woods

✖

It appears that Frank Woods from Call of Duty: Black Ops could appear in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Voice lines belonging to Woods have been discovered in the game's audio files, which were apparently added in Modern Warfare's season four update. At this time, it's unknown how Woods might appear in the game. After all, Black Ops takes place during the Cold War, while Modern Warfare is set during the present. The audio lines were apparently discovered by @GeekyPastimes and shared via the @ModernWarzone Twitter account. As of this writing, no official details regarding Woods' presence have been revealed by Activision or developer Infinity Ward.

That line wasn't added in this update, it's been in there in season 4 — Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) August 5, 2020

There are a handful ways that Woods could be incorporated in the game. The Verdansk location has a history with the Cold War, so an update could explore a connection between Woods and Verdansk. It's also possible that Woods won't have any sort-of narrative connection, and will be added to promote the next Call of Duty game. That particular game has not been officially revealed just yet, but rumors point to it being a Black Ops reboot. If that does prove to be the case, players will likely see the return of Frank Woods quite soon!

At this time, it's unknown when Activision and Infinity Ward will reveal the next Call of Duty title, but it appears that the game is being teased in Call of Duty: Warzone. Last month, the Xbox Store also posted a listing for what appeared to be the Call of Duty 2020 alpha. The listing was for The Red Door, which is apparently the codename that Activision has been using for the upcoming game. The Red Door title certainly conjures up Cold War imagery! Coupled with the upcoming appearance of Frank Woods, it seems like the entire picture is starting to come into focus!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited about Frank Woods returning in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Are you a fan of the character's appearances in the Black Ops games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

