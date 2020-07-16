Call of Duty 2020 Leaks Online via Xbox Live Store

✖

A new listing has appeared on the Microsoft Store, and it appears to be for the Call of Duty 2020 alpha. The listing is for The Red Door, which seems to be the codename that Activision has been using for the game's alpha. The game is not available for purchase, but a code redemption option is available on the store page. The project's official title is rumored to be Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but an official confirmation has yet to be revealed by Activision. The listing can be found right here, though it's possible that Microsoft will remove the listing in the near future. Readers can find the accompanying description from the listing below:

"There is more than one truth. If you go looking for answers, be ready to question everything and accept that nothing will ever be the same. The Red Door awaits, do you dare step through it?"

In addition to that description, there are a couple of additional details that can be gleaned from the listing. An image accompanies the listing, which is a keyhole looking into a red and black maze, which can be seen below. The only supported system is Xbox One. There is also a file size listed of 81.65GB.

(Photo: Microsoft)

Interestingly enough, something similar happened in June when a listing for The Red Door appeared on the PSN Store. A similar image appeared, and the only supported system listed was the PlayStation 4, though PS4 Pro support was also mentioned. The only truly notable difference between the PSN Store leak and the Microsoft store leak seems to come down to file size: the PS4 listing had a file size of 71GB, as opposed to the 81.65GB listed by Microsoft.

Accidental leaks such as these have become pretty common, of late! Just last month, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning leaked via Microsoft's website as well. In that case, the game was officially announced the following day. It remains to be seen whether or not Activision might do the same for Call of Duty 2020, but fans should keep their eyes open for some official news in the near future, regardless!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.