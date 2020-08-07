First Call of Duty 2020 Teaser Revealed

✖

The first teaser of Call of Duty 2020 -- believed to be in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC under the name of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- has been revealed via Call of Duty: Warzone. Multiple players have reported and revealed a strange message interrupting their session of Warzone, flashing "Know Your History" across the screen in a style reminiscent of the Black Ops branding.

The teaser didn't end here though. Some players message includes Russian text that reads "Doomed to Repeat It." This seems to possibly hint at the reboot nature of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which is what the reports and rumors have been saying about the game for months.

At the moment, it's unclear what's triggering the teaser, suggesting it may be random. However, it's also quite possible it's tied to the bunkers. One player reports the teaser was triggered after they got a red key card off the train and went to the bunker at the lower end of the map, the one almost out of bounds. Once there, they looted it, and 30 seconds later the file played.

It's important to note that at the moment of publishing, Activision nor Treyarch nor Infinity Ward have confirmed this is indeed a Call of Duty 2020 teaser, but it's unclear what else it could be. Not only have the reports and rumors been saying Warzone will be used to tease and reveal Call of Duty 2020, but they claimed it would happen right around this time.

Further, no party involved is going to comment on the nature of the teaser because that would defeat the purpose.

Call of Duty 2020 is set to release worldwide later this year via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on all things Call of Duty click here or check out the relevant links below:

