Controversial Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Feature Is Reportedly Here to Stay

One of the biggest and most controversial changes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare made to the Call of Duty multilayer formula was removing the red dots from the minimap. In fact, initially, the game didn’t have a minimap at all, but eventually, following enough fan feedback, Infinity Ward added a minimap to the game, albeit without the aforementioned red dots. That said, at one point after the game’s launch, Infinity Ward suggested this could change in the future. However, now it sounds like that won’t be happening. Of course, red dots on the minimap could come back in other Call of Duty installments, but it sounds like there’s no plans to add them to Modern Warfare.

According to Call of Duty YouTubers who were recently at a special Call of Duty: Modern Warfare event to a reveal a new Ground War map coming to the game soon, Infinity Ward said they have no plans to change the minimap. Why? Because it’s designed how the developers wanted it to be. In other words, despite some backlash, the studio is sticking by its design, or at least partially. Their original design was no minimap at all.

Infinity Ward told YouTubers during a recent capture event for Season 1 content that they have no plans to change the mini map as its designed for how they want it to be for this game. https://t.co/MVlm6XPupE — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) November 27, 2019

Again, while we won’t see red dots return with this year’s COD, chances are the gameplay feature will return with future installments. After all, it’s not like this was a popular subtraction, so there’s no need to replicate it going forward unless it conflicts with a design mentality like it did here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

