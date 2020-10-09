Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Fixes Game's Most Broken Gun

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players will be happy to hear that the game’s most broken gun over the past week or so has now been fixed. That gun is the AS VAL, and thanks to an update released by Infinity Ward on Thursday, the gun no long has the power to shred through walls and hit players through obstacles they’d normally be safe behind. The fix also confirms that the problem was indeed a bug and not a case of an overtuned weapon as some players suspected it might’ve been in the beginning.

For those who were fortunate enough to never have to deal with the weapon, the problem with the AS VAL occurred whenever you equipped it with SSP 10-R mags. Doing so is supposed to allow for extra penetration against enemies, but its effects were amplified far too much. The result was a weapon that could shoot through entire buildings to hit players straight through them. Couple that with any sort of resource that can reveal enemy players’ locations and you had yourself a wallhack built right into the game.

The video below from TheXclusiveAce shows what the problem looked like in action.

Infinity Ward’s update has taken care of that now though, so there won’t be any more shooting through buildings with that gun. The patch notes that contained the bugfix for that weapon and a nerf for another can be found below.

General:

Fixed an issue where players could survive in the gas while staying on the subway fast travel system

Weapons:

AS VAL: Fixed a bug where the SSP 10-R mags could allow bullet penetration through multiple walls

SP-R 208: Increase to flinch Minor reduction to ADS speed Variable zoom scope Moved weapon closer to the player while ADSing Small reduction to ADS speed .300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua Mag ammo types: Reduction to bullet velocity Reduction to ADS speed SKS: Small reduction to ADS speed for variable zoom scopes



Of course, many Modern Warfare players may not immediately see that this issue has been fixed since there’s another Call of Duty event going on this weekend that may have pulled them away for a while. The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is now live for PlayStation 4 owners and will be for the next couple of days before it later opens up for the rest of the platforms.