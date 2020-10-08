Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Schedule Reveals When New Game Modes Will Be Added

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta will introduce some new game modes this weekend, but not all at once. Instead, the game modes will be released over the course of the next few days with the pool of available modes growing until the beta is available to all PlayStation 4 owners regardless of whether they pre-ordered the game or not. A schedule for when those game modes will be added has been shared by Activision and Treyarch to remind players of when they can play a new game mode or two they’ve been eyeing.

VIP Escort, Combined Arms: Assault, and Fireteam: Dirty Bomb are the three new game modes we know of now that are being introduced to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War during the beta. However, none of those will be in the beta on Thursday, the day it kicks off for PlayStation 4 owners who pre-ordered the game. Instead, we’ll have to wait for VIP Escort to release on Friday while Combined Arms: Assault will be available starting on Saturday.

After those two modes are added, they’ll be available throughout the duration of the first beta which ends on Monday. The full list of game modes at that point will include Combined Arms: Assault, VIP Escort, Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Combined Arms: Domination. You can see the full schedule below as a reminder for when these modes will be available.

The #BlackOpsColdWar Beta schedule is here. 📅 See what maps and modes are available each day this weekend. pic.twitter.com/UcNkMTjwcb — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 8, 2020

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb will be available in the second weekend’s beta, the developer announced this week. That mode that consists of 40 people divided into four teams tasks players with collecting uranium caches and delivering them to certain locations to set off bombs and alter the playing field through radiation leaks. It’s a much different game mode than Call of Duty players have seen in the past and is just one of several different Fireteam modes that’ll be available in the game, but players will have to wait a week until they try it out themselves.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta will also introduce a ping system to the Black Ops franchise for the first time. Console players should also be satisfied to see a helpful feature coming their way that’s usually only found on the PC platform. You can catch yourself up on all that and more in the patch notes that show what’s changed from the alpha to now.