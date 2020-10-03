Broken Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Gun Blasts Through Walls

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare introduced a new weapon in Season 6 called the AS VAL, and in case you haven’t encountered it yet in a match, it appears to be pretty broken right now. When outfitted with the right setup, the gun is able to pierce through walls far more efficiently than any other gun. This has of course led to some frustrations from the community after they get killed through impossible lines of sight, but the outcry against the weapon at least means that it shouldn’t be this strong for too much longer before it’s fixed.

The AS VAL is locked behind Tier 31 of the Season 6 battle pass in Modern Warfare and Warzone, so it’s reasonable to imagine many players haven’t unlocked it themselves yet. There’s still a chance that you’ve come across it in-game though, but if you haven’t the video below from TheXclusiveAce will show you what you’re up against.

To arm yourself with this wall-penetrating power, you have to equip the weapon with the SPP 10-R Mags. That type of ammunition is supposed to give you increased armor-piercing and penetration power, but it’s probably not supposed to give you as much as you’ll receive once you combine them with the AS VAL. Doing so allows you to shoot through not just one thin wall but entire buildings.

Additional clips like the one below have been shared online ever since players started unlocking the gun to show what it’s capable of. YouTuber fourzer0seven started a Hardcore Search and Destroy match by shooting through the wall directly in front of him to instantly eliminate more than one player. It’s the type of thing you’d expect to see several Call of Duty games ago when players would lob explosives at the start of a match, but never something you’d expect to see from a normal assault rifle.

hey guys @InfinityWard, i think you should probably fix the AS VAL... pic.twitter.com/w6PDzYsRA1 — Scotty (@fourzer0seven) October 2, 2020

There hasn’t been any official word on what’s being done about the AS VAL, at least not anything that’s been shared through the usual channels of communication, though it’s hard to imagine Infinity Ward isn’t aware of the problem. A fix will likely come through soon to make it not so overpowered, but until then, don’t be surprised if you get sniped through a building in Modern Warfare.