Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Player Lands Luckiest Throwing Knife Kill Ever

The skill gap between the average Call of Duty: Modern Warfare player on PS4, Xbox One, and PC and a pro player is huge, which you’d expect, but the point is COD: MW is a high skill game that rewards players with lightening fast reactions and aimbot-like accuracy. However, there’s luck involved too. And sometimes there’s so much luck that it doesn’t matter how good you are, you’ll fall victim to it. That said, we’ve found the luckiest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare player in the world or, alternatively, the game’s best throwing knife player.

Recently, a player over on Reddit uploaded a recent kill cam they experienced. However, unlike most kill cams, this one didn’t involve a better player, a claymore, or the 725, rather it involved an enemy seemingly, at random, chucking a throwing knife that apparently had heat-seeking technology built into it. No, seriously, watch this:

I don’t know what the odds of landing this are, but I imagine if you bet on it at Vegas you’d be the richest person in the world right now. Again, this may be some next level throwing knife savant who does this on the regular, but I highly doubt it. That said, what’s equally impressive is that the player on the receiving end didn’t immediately uninstall the game.

