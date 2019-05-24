Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Is Reportedly A “Soft Reboot”

Moments ago, multiple reports broke revealing that this year’s Call of Duty for PS4, Xbox One, and PC will not be dubbed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 like many have theorized, but will actually just be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. And there’s an explanation for this: the game’s a soft reboot, which means simply calling it Modern Warfare is much more appropriate than slapping a four at the end.

The news comes way of Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, who when asked by a fan if Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is viewed as a franchise reboot, revealed that it’s internally seen as a “soft reboot.”

“Soft reboot” — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 24, 2019

Now, it’s unclear what exactly soft reboot entails. It’s a somewhat vague term. Technically, a soft reboot is the area between a sequel and a remake that more or less bridges the two. It usually implies something isn’t a fully fledged remake, but is more or less another take at something, in this case Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed by Activision or Infinity Ward. In fact, the pair haven’t even confirmed the game is called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, let alone a soft reboot. That said, Schreier is normally a very reliable source, and has had a few Call of Duty scoops as of late. For example, the Kotaku reporter broke that next year’s Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software has been canned, and will rather now be Black Ops 5 from developer Treyarch. Meanwhile, Schreier also revealed that this year’s Call of Duty — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — may have a free-to-play component.

All of that said, Activision has confirmed that the next Call of Duty will be revealed before the end of June, and if current reports are accurate, the reveal should be coming sooner rather than later.

