Call of Duty Cancels More Streamer Bundles, Confirms FaZe Swagg

Call of Duty has reportedly scrapped plans to feature more streamers in the game. Call of Duty is a massive franchise that has enjoyed a lot of success for multiple decades now. One of the reasons it has survived and sustained itself for so long is its fan base, which is led by a number of massive content creators. These creators often get invited to events to get to play games and new updates ahead of release. This was extended earlier this year to now feature these creators in the game with their own operators, weapon blueprints, and other in-game items to highlight their brands. Unfortunately, this all quickly went south after NICKMERCS stirred up some controversy online and Activision removed his skin from the game. His friend TimTheTatman also requested to have his skin removed in solidarity.

To date, those were the only two streamers to get their own bundles in the game, but they were far from the only ones planned. A few days ago, dataminers discovered files that indicated more streamers were coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2, including a bundle for FaZe Swagg. The YouTuber/streamer has confirmed this was real, but was canceled following the NICKMERCS situation. His bundle would’ve only featured a weapon blueprint as opposed an entire operator, but Activision seems to be interested in moving away from featuring creators in-game after that. There are rumors that Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage will come to the game, though it’s speculated they’re less of a brand risk given they have major PR teams that aim to prevent them from being in as hot of water as content creators.

It seems like we can probably rule out more bundles featuring content creators. We have no idea if Activision will change its mind at a later date, but it seems unlikely at the moment. In somewhat related news, Call of Duty has teased that it will allow fans to bring over their operators and weapons from Modern Warfare 2 to its newest game later this year. Given TimTheTatman and NICKEMRCS’ skins are still usable for those who bought them, it’s unclear if they will make the jump too.