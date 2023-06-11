TimTheTatman Operator Bundle Officially Removed from Call of Duty

TimTheTatman's operator bundle has been officially removed from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2. We've seen a lot of major crossovers in Call of Duty over the last few years with big movie franchises having special events, iconic characters, and more featured in the shooter. The latest big "crossover" saw Call of Duty add content creators into the game as playable characters for the first time ever. TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS were chosen as the two creators to mark this historic affair and by all accounts, everyone was pretty excited for this. However, things got sour very fast. Last week, NICKMERCS received a ton of backlash due to a tweet that was deemed as "anti-LGBT", noting that kids should be left out of conversations regarding sexuality when it comes to school lessons. People immediately got angry with him over this and he noted that he has no ill will toward any LGBT people, but thinks those conversations should be had with the parents and their child.

Call of Duty saw the backlash and removed NICKMERCS' skin from the game, stating that they wanted to focus on celebrating Pride Month with the community. This caused its own string of backlash with fans saying they would no longer play the game due to this decision. Dr Disrespect uninstalled the game the following day and said he wouldn't be playing it until Call of Duty publisher Activision brought the bundle back or apologized. After this, TimTheTatman formally requested his operator bundle be removed from Call of Duty.

Today, Activision granted his wish as the TimTheTatman bundle is no longer available for sale in Call of Duty. An Activision spokesperson offered the following statement about the matter: "At Tim's request, we have removed the TimTheTatman operator bundle from the Modern Warfare II and the Warzone store." It's currently unclear if Activision has any plans to feature more content creators in the game in the future, but that seems highly unlikely given everything that has transpired in the last week. We can probably expect other crossovers with brands and fictional characters, as a crossover with The Boys has been teased for this coming season.