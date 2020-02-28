Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Royale Mode Release Date Revealed by Leaker

It looks like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode — reportedly called Call of Duty: Warzone — has a release date, or at least a new leaked release date. According to the latest leak about the unannounced, but heavily leaked and rumored free-to-play mode, Call of Duty players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC will be able to get their hands on the standalone content on March 10. As you may know, this date has been thrown around by a few rumors and leaks already, and it’s notably a Tuesday, which is when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare content updates drop. In other words, on the surface level, the date checks out.

The report comes way of prominent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leaker The Gaming Revolution, who was the first one to leak word of a battle royale mode last year, and who has been at the forefront of many leaks about the game. According to the leaker, of the two rumored release dates — March 3 and March 10 — they believe the mode will drop on the latter, based on what they’ve heard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, the only reason the March 3 date is kicking around is because of multiple in-game clues that seemingly point to something happening on March 3. It’s possible this is when the battle royale will release, but it’s also possible it will be when the mode is revealed. In other words, it’s quite possible it will be revealed on March 3, and release the following week on March 10.

Of course, for now, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, because right now all we have is leaks, rumors, and speculation. That said, we should hear more about the mode in an official capacity soon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward or Activision have commented on the metric ton of Call of Duty: Warzone leaks and rumors.

As you wait for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode to hit, don’t forget there’s plenty of new games that released this week that will help alleviate the wait. You can check out all of these games, courtesy of our newest Out This Week. Meanwhile, looking further ahead, don’t forget to check out what next-gen games are on the horizon via our Every PS5 Game Confirmed So Far article.

H/T, The Gaming Revolution.