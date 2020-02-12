Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Battle Royale Mode "Warzone" Revealed in New Leaked Image

Today, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 went live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC alongside an official in-game cinematic teaser that seemingly pointed to an imminent battle royale mode, which is something leaks, rumors, and reports have been claiming is in the pipeline for months. That said, a few hours later, it looks like a leaked image has spoiled the announcement Infinity Ward and Activision were building up to. Over on Reddit, an anonymous user with an inside source claims the new battle royale mode is dubbed Call of Duty: Warzone. Normally, these claims would be easy to ignore, but there's also a promotional image accompanying the claim and it looks legit. More specifically, it appears the image is a leaked look at the mode's official key art.

Other than the title, the key art doesn't divulge anything that salient, though it features Season 2's new operator Ghost at the front and center, which is interesting. It also seems to confirm a variety of vehicles will be useable, but that's about it.

Unfortunately, the Reddit user and post have been deleted, but not before the latter was grabbed and shared elsewhere. And for what it's worth, there's also now reports that it will be standalone, as well as free-to-play, which rumors and leaks have suggested in the past as well.

Modern Warfare: Battle Royale is called "Call of Duty: Warzone" Will be STANDALONE free-to-play game this could SERIOUSLY be an insane game changer for the franchise. pic.twitter.com/2JlWEtJlU5 — Miguel Lozada (@MLozada) February 12, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward or Activision have commented on the leak, and they won't. However, this could accelerate the announcement of the mode, which some are expecting to go live this week.

Of course, the image and the information attached to it should be taken with a grain of salt until further official information is provided, but on the surface level, this leak seems to check out.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.