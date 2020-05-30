Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4: Start Date, Captain Price, and More

The Season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone isn’t far away now with just a few more days to go until Season 4 begins. Both the main game and the battle royale variant will usher in Season 4 starting early next week on June 4th with a bunch of new content like Operators, weapons, and map changes expected to be released. Leaks and teasers have hinted at some of what’s to come in Season 4, so we already know some things to expect from the season, but other parts will require the full patch notes and future events to fully understand.

For those who’ve been missing out on past seasons in Modern Warfare and Warzone, the video above should catch you up to speed. It recaps the story so far which took place first in the game’s campaign and then spread to other game modes including Warzone. The latest season will continue that story and dive deeper into Verdansk and how that massive map plays into things.

If you’re not into the story, you can at least look forward to a bunch of new content coming next week. Expect a roadmap like the one directly below to be shared at some point – the Season 3 one should give you a general idea of what’s to come in Season 4 – and check out what we know about the next season underneath the roadmap to see what’s coming.

Season 4 Start Date

Season 4 in Modern Warfare and Warzone will begin on June 4th, Infinity Ward and Activision announced this week. Exact start times haven’t been announced, though expect it to go update sooner rather than later on that day. Past seasonal updates have sometimes rolled out at slightly different times depending on what your platform is, so while getting the update simultaneously would be ideal, there’s a chance a platform may have to wait just a bit longer.

Captain Price Returns

Past teasers indicated as much, but just in case you haven’t been keeping up with those, Captain Price is coming back in Season 4. The most recognizable character from the Modern Warfare series was a core part of the campaign and will soon be playable as an Operator.

Past Operators like Alex have been unlocked instantly by purchasing the battle pass, so expect Price to be obtainable through similar means.

The Captain is reporting for duty. Join Price in the Season Four fight kicking off June 3 in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/ojtOvyk6DC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 27, 2020

Battle Pass

Speaking of that battle pass, you can definitely expect a new version of the recurring pass system to grace Season 4. These battle passes have become staples of Modern Warfare, Warzone, and other games, and we’ll see a new one released next season. History indicates that it’ll have a free and premium tier with better rewards found in the latter.

A full breakdown of this battle pass should be shared before too long and will be visible in-game once Season 4 starts for players to preview before they buy.

Maps/Map Changes

New maps are expected for the multiplayer mode in Modern Warfare as are map changes for Warzone. Some players think that Scrapyard will be brought back as a Modern Warfare map, a battleground which was a favorite from the Modern Warfare 2 days.

Similarly recent speculations have indicated that something might be happening to the dam in Warzone. It’s supposedly going to be destroyed by missiles which would have some water-filled implications for the Warzone map if you believe what’s been found in the files and extrapolated on by the community. We don’t know what’ll happen yet, but some sort of Warzone map change is almost guaranteed.

Warzone Bunkers

Players have been trying to solve the secrets of the bunkers in Warzone ever since the structures’ massive doors first started opening to allow players in. They’ve made some progress by going deeper in the bunkers, but it’s still unclear what their full purpose is.

It’s thought that these bunkers could have something to do with the aforementioned map changes. Regardless of whether that’s true or not, we’ll surely see more on the bunkers in Season 4.

New Weapons

Just as maps and map changes are expected to in Season 4 based on leaks or teases, new weapons are also expected. Each season prior to this one has introduced more weapons to the game, so Season 4 should be no different.

Once again, leaks have attempted to figure out what guns will be added next season. Weapons like the Galil, a new melee weapon, and others are supposedly being added in Season 4.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 begins on June 4th, so expect to see a full breakdown for the season at launch if not before.

