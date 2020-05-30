Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 Weapons Revealed in New Leak

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 is set to arrive next week via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And ahead of the game's latest season, details have been gradually revealing themselves, both in an official and unofficial capacity. For example, a recent leak seemingly spilled the beans that a classic Modern Warfare 2 map will be added to the game for the new season. Meanwhile, an even newer leak has revealed some new weapons coming to the game for the new season as well.

As you may know, a leak earlier this month seemingly revealed that the Galil and Fennec (Vector) were coming to the game for Season 4. At the moment of publishing, this hasn't been confirmed by Infinity Ward or Activision, but it's unclear why the weapons would be in the game's files if they weren't coming. That said, while official confirmation still hasn't arrived, a new leak has seemingly confirmed the new weapons will be dropping next week.

In addition to these two weapons, it looks like the new season will also add a new melee weapon. More specifically, it looks like Season 4 will add the Akimbo Blades, a dual-wielding weapon that gives players a huge slashing radius.

There's also a new Rytek AMR Sniper, which features little recoil and a five-round magazine. At the moment, it's unclear how much damage it can unleash, but these two features suggest not very much.

Below, you can see the weapons in action, courtesy of YouTuber Nickcool2901:

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official. Further, while it's pretty clear all of these weapons are coming to the game, who knows when they will be made available. Many are assuming it will be at the launch of Season 4, or at least during it, and while this is a safe assumption, it's not been confirmed.

At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward or Activision have commented on this leak, and it's unlikely either party will.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to kick off a new season on June 3.

