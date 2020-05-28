Massive Call of Duty: Warzone Map Change Possibly Leaked

✖

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is right around the corner, and it looks like Activision and Infinity Ward are preparing a massive map change for the former. While Modern Warfare looks poised to get a classic MW2 map and Captain Price as an Operator, it looks like Warzone is getting bigger changes, which previous rumors and leaks have hinted at. And it looks like some, if not all, of these changes, are coming in the form of map changes.

The new leak comes way of Call of Duty dataminer Geek Gaming via prominent Call of Duty leaker and industry insider The Gaming Revolution, who relays word of alleged strings in the game's files that make reference to the dam breaking via missiles, which results in a massive flood. Accompanying these are confirmed audio files of water rushing, ice cracking, and oddly enough wolves howling near the dam.

Interestingly, there's also references to a tank battle and radiation, suggesting the flood may have something to do with Bunker 11 and its nuclear warhead.

Previous rumors and leaks have all pointed to considerable map changes for Season 4, so none of this is very surprising. We knew Bunker 11 was going to be involved somehow, as well as possibly missiles, we just didn't know how it would all go down. That said, it's possible we are going to see the dam targeted, which kicks off a string of chaos that alters the entire map.

Of course, for now, everything here, the alleged datamining leak, and the speculation derived from it, should be taken with a grain of salt. We know something is coming for Season 4, and that this will include map changes, but that's about all that's worth taking to the bank at this point.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the game -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think is going to happen in Call of Duty: Warzone ahead of Season 4, which is set to go live on June 3.

