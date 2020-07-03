Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Reveals Highly Requested Mode Is Finally Coming

✖

Modern Warfare's stand-alone battle royale experience on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Call of Duty: Warzone, may soon be getting a long-awaited and highly requested mode in the near future. Digging through the latest Modern Warfare and Warzone update, several dataminers have found references to a Prop Hunt mode within the files, suggesting not only that the mode is coming, but coming soon. In fact, bolstering this is the fact that there have apparently been Prop Hunt references in the files for a while now.

Word of the new Prop Hunt references comes way of prominent Call of Duty dataminer, Geeky Pastimes, who doesn't just reveal that there are references to the mode in the files of the latest update, but "loads" of references.

Unfortunately, while the files contain numerous references to a Prop Hunt mode, they don't reveal anything particularly salient, such as when the mode will release or what it will entail.

Lots of people will be happy to hear that there's loads more 'Prop Hunt' references to be found, still linked to #Warzone — Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) June 30, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward nor Activision nor Raven Software have commented on the leak or the speculation surrounding it, and it's unlikely any party will. That said, comment or no comment, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, nothing here is official and even if the mode is coming to the game this is subject to change.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, later this year, it will be made available on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

For more of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and general coverage on all things Call of Duty click here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.