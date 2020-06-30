Upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Maps Leaked

✖

Multiple Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer maps have reportedly leaked, giving PS4, Xbox One, and PC players a taste of what is allegedly coming to the game later this season or possibly in Season 5. The game's latest update and patch notes are live, and since Infinity Ward released the big new "Reloaded" content drop, dataminers have been digging through the files of the update. More specifically, prominent Call of Duty dataminer, Geeky Pastimes, has found there are numerous files linked to the addition of a map called Oil Rig, which happens to be the same name of a map that was cut from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 before release. In other words, this map is likely this previously cut content.

Meanwhile, there also files referencing a new map called Drainage and a regular map dubbed Cornfield. Both of these maps appear to be brand new, unless they are tweaked and renamed versions of previous Modern Warfare maps.

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, nothing here is official and it's also subject to change. That said, it sounds like we may see at least one of these maps on July 4 alongside some other new content.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, later this year, it will also be made available on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

