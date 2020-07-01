Call of Duty 2020 Possibly a Black Ops Reboot With a Major Twist

✖

Call of Duty 2020 is reportedly a Black ops reboot, but with a major twist. For months, the rumors about this year's Call of Duty -- assumed to be in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC -- is that it will be a Black Ops reboot dubbed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In other words, a report claiming the game is a Black Ops reboot isn't exactly a new revelation. However, this new report also relays word of a major twist: Alex Mason and Frank Woods will be switching roles in the game. Meanwhile, these characters -- and other characters -- will apparently have new voice actors, just like the characters in 2019's reboot of Modern Warfare did.

At the moment, it's a little unclear if Mason and Woods will completely swap roles for the upcoming reboot. That said, recent leaks and rumors have lead many to believe this will happen. For example, files in the game's latest update have all but confirmed Frank Woods is coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone as an Operator very soon. Meanwhile, a new Easter Egg suggests a prominent character -- believed to be Woods -- has been or is going to be placed in something called the "Spire Box." It's unclear what this means, but if you know anything about Black Ops, you'll understand why the idea of Woods being in a "box" rather than Mason possibly suggests a role reversal.

So are Woods and Mason switching roles for the reboot? I like how Black Ops 4 ties into the Black Ops reboot which ties into Modern Warfare. Everything is connected. pic.twitter.com/kXyNsH3ln8 — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) July 1, 2020

While details on this possible role reversal are a bit hazy, what's clear is that there will be new voice actors for these characters. And we know this because files in Modern Warfare and Warzone contain audio files specific to Frank Woods' character, and as you can hear for yourself below, Woods has a new voice actor.

100% confirmed now COD 2020 is a Black Ops Reboot with new actors — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) July 1, 2020

SGT. FRANK WOODS OPERATOR COMING SOON TO MODERN WARFARE https://t.co/HxBjl23J4d — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) July 1, 2020

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Not just the speculation, but the datamining leaks themselves. None of this is official. Further, neither Treyarch or Activision have commented on these various leaks, reports, and bits of speculation, and, unfortunately, it's unlikely either will, leaving Call of Duty fans in the dark.

