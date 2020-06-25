Call of Duty: Warzone Seemingly Teasing Zombies

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone appears to be teasing PS4, Xbox One, and PC players that zombies are coming to the battle royale game. More specifically, a recent update made to the game by Infinity Ward and Raven Software has seemingly added new clues and references to zombies, which previous rumors have suggested will flood the Warzone map alongside the reveal of this year's Call of Duty, believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

More specifically, Call of Duty players -- relayed by ModernWarzone -- have begun to find new references that were previously not in the game. Further, these references seem not just be teasing zombies, but Spaceland zombies, which is especially noteworthy because if zombies do come to the game, it's going to be alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. And if it's Spaceland zombies, what does that say about the new Call of Duty game?

The current and recent rumors about Call of Duty 2020 is that it's a Black Ops reboot that will explore the Cold War. And this new discovery only seems to bolster these claims.

New references to zombies on the #Warzone map! Unsure if this posted was in Farmland all along, or was recently added but this is the first we’re seeing of it! There are also documents throughout the map that specifically refer to Spaceland zombies 👀 #CallOfDuty #Cod2020 pic.twitter.com/xGnNpDKaJJ — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 25, 2020

Of course, it's possible these references are just Easter Eggs. The game is chock-full of them. In other words, take all of this with a grain of salt. However, the fact that they are newly added and line up with previous leaks and rumors about how Call of Duty: Warzone will be used to reveal Call of Duty 2020 is certainly interesting.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the Call of Duty series click here or see the relevant links below:

