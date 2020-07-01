New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Leak Confirms Crossover With Black Ops

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone leak has essentially confirmed the pair of games will soon be crossing over with Black Ops ahead of the reveal of Call of Duty 2020. This week, Infinity Ward and Activision seemingly began to tease Frank Woods coming to the aforementioned PS4, Xbox One, and PC games. And this was followed by a datamining leak referencing the Black Ops character. And now another datamining leak has all but confirmed Sgt. Woods will soon be joining Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone as an Operator, probably on the previously rumored July 4.

For a while, it wasn't very clear if Frank Woods was actually coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone. There was reason to believe he was, but also some trepidation. However, Call of Duty dataminers have found new audio files within the latest Warzone and Modern Warfare update featuring the voice of Frank Woods, who sounds like he has a new voice actor.

The actual voice lines don't reveal anything salient -- they are pretty generic -- but they do confirm that the character is coming to the game.

Incidentally, this all but also confirms the rumors, leaks, and reports claiming that Call of Duty: Warzone will be used to reveal Call of Duty 2020, and that Call of Duty 2020 is a Black Ops reboot.

That said, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt. While this latest datamining leak is very convincing, nothing here is official. And at the moment, neither Infinity Ward nor Activision have commented on this substantial leak.

