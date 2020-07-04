Call of Duty 2020 Theory May Have Cracked the Game's Crazy Story Premise

✖

Call of Duty 2020 is reportedly a Black Ops reboot dubbed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. And we've already heard that Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games are looking at making some major story changes to the game's campaign as part of the reboot. And it looks like one of these major story changes may involve a former American president.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker, The Gaming Revolution, presented an interesting theory that has COD fans talking. As the leaker points out, the codename making the rounds for Call of Duty 2020 is "Zeus." Meanwhile, when you translate the Ascension code it reveals details about the Kennedy assassination, and even hints Alex Mason was the one who killed the American President.

Adding to this, The Gaming Revolution notes there's a well-known book called "Counsel of Zeus" about an alternate timeline where Kennedy isn't assassinated.

As you can see in the tweet below, the suggestion is this may/could be the story premise of the Black Ops reboot. Of course, this is just speculation, but it's an interesting and juicy observation from the leaker.

COD 2020 is codenamed project Zeus

When you translate the Ascension code it details the Kennedy assassination hinting that Mason killed him

There's a book called "Counsel of Zeus" about an alternate timeline IF Kennedy wasn't assassinated Thanks to @fajartys for the find pic.twitter.com/8aXcBG6lTJ — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) July 1, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither Treyarch and Activision have commented on this bit of speculation, and it's highly unlikely either party will.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things Call of Duty click here or check out all the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from the story of the alleged Black Ops reboot?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.