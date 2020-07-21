Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone July 21 Update Released, Here's What It Does

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update has been released across PS4, Xbox One, and PC. More specifically, Infinity Ward, Raven Software, and Activision have dropped a new playlist update, which means that while there aren't any big fixes, game improvements, or meta-influencing changes, there's some new content being injected into Modern Warfare and Warzone, as well as content being removed.

Unfortunately, there's nothing major with this week's playlist update, beyond perhaps the removal of Warzone Rumble, which was just added recently. And this may increasingly be the case as Infinity Ward and Raven Software prepare for Season 5, which is expected to drop in August.

Below, you can check out a quick rundown of what's new with the update, courtesy of Infinity Ward:

Modern Warfare:

Ground War

Gunfight 3v3 - Snipers Only

Cranked

Reinfected Ground War

Shoot the Ship

Warzone:

Removed Warzone Rumble

Removed Plunder Trios

Added Plunder Quads

Not included here is word that Duos Stimulus will be releasing this weekend, presumably alongside the Friday update. And of course, the in-game store has been updated, and it's now offering a brand new bundle. Meanwhile, new intel missions are also out and live.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.