Call of Duty 2020 Reveal Teased by Leaker

A new report about Call of Duty 2020 -- believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- has COD fans less excited than ever for the reveal of the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game. There's been rumors and reports for awhile suggesting the development of this year's Call of Duty has been rocky. As a result, some Call of Duty fans are worried about the game. In fact, some speculation suggests it will get delayed. Despite this, fans are still excited for a reveal, or at least they were.

According to Call of Duty insider and leaker The Gaming Revolution, Call of Duty 2020 will be revealed via Call of Duty: Warzone. This isn't the scoop though. We've -- unofficially -- known this for a while. The scoop is that the leaker notes his sources have told him that the reveal is going to "seem unofficial," which suggests it may not be great, or at least not anything like usual COD reveals.

"Unofficial" does indeed have some fans worried, but just because it will be unofficial doesn't mean it will be bad. However, it's interesting -- why would Activision mess with a winning formula? It's not clear, but it seems like it may simply be a ploy to further promote Call of Duty: Warzone.

Sources are saying that the "COD 2020 reveal is going to seem unofficial” Whatever the hell that means? — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) July 17, 2020

Of course, like always, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. While The Gaming Revolution has proven reliable many times in the past, nothing here is official. Further, even if the information is correct right now, it doesn't mean it will stay correct. Things are constantly changing in video game development.

Call of Duty 2020 is set to release sometime later this year via PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

