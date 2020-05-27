Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Update Brings Back Fan-Favorite Playlists

✖

Another playlist update has come through for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone to bring back some fan-favorite game modes for a limited time. Things like Blood Money Trios have returned to Warzone, a game mode that incentivizes more aggressive actions since players have better cash rewards waiting for them if they take down an opponent. Modern Warfare game modes like Shipment 24/7 and Shoot House 24/7 have also returned to give players two playlists that are often requested and talked about, and best of all, the two modes are separated this time to let you pick between them until they’re removed again.

Infinity Ward previewed the playlist update on Tuesday that’s now live in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. That playlist update found below shows what game modes are now live in the games until the next update is released to cycle them out for new ones.

📢Playlist Update!

- Removing: Realism Mosh Pit, Hardhat 24/7, Clean Up on Aisle 9, Reinfected Ground War, BR Trios Classic, Blood Money Trios

- Adding: Deathmatch Domination, Drop Zone, Shipment 24/7, Shoot House 24/7, Gun Game on Gunfight Maps, and Plunder Quads! pic.twitter.com/fH3Gz4r6cy — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 26, 2020

The Shipment and Shoot House playlists need little introduction to Modern Warfare players who are familiar with them. They’ve been added several times in the past and are always big hits when they’re around, though modes like these are sometimes grouped together as an all-or-nothing deal. Splitting them up like this means that players have a choice between them, and the reception to that move’s been positive so far.

Over on the Warzone side we have things like the Blood Money Trios. Activision’s overview of the Blood Money variant in Plunder which was previously available gives an idea of what to expect from this mode.

“Get more buck for your bang… Plunder: Blood Money is live now and this mode variant dishes out more in-game Cash for taking down your opponents,” Activision said when Plunder: Blood Money was first live. “Expect a Cash Drop for each kill and extra in-game Cash for completing Bounty Contracts or eliminating foes via a Finishing Move. Jump into Plunder: Blood Money and get after the kills and the Cash.”

So if you want more money in the Blood Money Trios mode, go for kills and try to make them flashy with Finishing Moves. You’ll earn a lot more money that way which should set you up nicely to make it to the last few rounds, especially since you’ll be primed for a fight.

The playlist update for Modern Warfare and Warzone is live now.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.